Fort William First Nation, Drug Awareness Committee join forces for Recovery Day

Recovery Day will be partnering with Fort William First Nation and the Drug Awareness Committee in support of the Thunder Bay Drug Strategy Recovery Day event, Rockin' Recovery.

The partnership for Recovery Day, which was established as an event to display freedom from addiction, will show recovery support for all in the city of Thunder Bay and Fort William First Nation.

"This partnership is an opportunity to enhance Recovery Day and to show both our communities that there is support out there," Chief Peter Collins of Fort William First Nation said in a written statement.

The Rockin' Recovery began in Thunder Bay in 2014 as a way to highlight people who were in recovery and recognize the treatment options. It was first celebrated on the west coast in cities like Vancouver and Victoria in 2012. The goal of the event is to have groups come together in September to celebrate recovery and the methods chosen to achieve it. There are close to five million people in recovery in Canada.

Tammy Turnbull, Drug awareness committee treasurer says most people experience some form of public stigma when it comes to addiction and this prevents them from getting help.

"Recovery Day events engage the community, provides education, raise awareness and help reduce the stigma surrounding addiction," Turnbull said.

The Thunder Bay Rockin' Recovery event will be held on September 5, 2018 at Marina Park between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.