Fort William First Nation to begin blockades Wednesday night

Fort William First Nation (FWFN), which is next door to Thunder Bay, Ont., will start a series of blockades Wednesday night, restricting some access into and out of the community because of COVID-19.

A band council resolution was passed on Tuesday enacting the new rules, which are in effect until further notice.

The resolution states residential areas of the community will be impacted daily from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. with blockades in place.

The three blockades will be set up at Mission Road (north end of City Road), Mountain Road (north and south ends of FWFN territory) and City Road (at Darrell Avenue).

Pedestrians and vehicles will be stopped at the blockades, with no traffic allowed in or out of residential areas during that time. Exceptions will be made for emergency vehicles. However, the resolution states that residents of FWFN who live within those residential areas will be exempt from the blockades.

The resolution also said all businesses in the community will be closed when the checkpoints are active.

This is the first of many steps that may be coming to the community, the resolution said.