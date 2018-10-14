Five buildings in Thunder Bay's south core will open their doors on Monday night, in the hope of enticing some new businesses to the area.

The Fort William Business District and the city's Community Economic Development Commission are teaming up to host an "open house," in downtown Fort William, to give potential tenants a better sense of what's available.

"There's lots of really great, really affordable real estate that's available in the south core, and we don't feel like a lot of people know about it," said Lexie Penko, the programs coordinator for the CEDC.

"So we've put together this open house event with participating property owners. And it's a really great chance for new and expanding businesses to see what kind of commercial spaces might be available to them."

Within the five buildings, about a dozen units will be on display, she said, including storefronts and office space.

"Victoriaville alone has six available units."

The affordability of the area might make it particularly attractive to entrepreneurs looking to make the jump from running a business out of their home, to an actual retail space, she said.

The CEDC has partnerships with all the business improvement associations in the city, she said, but this is the first time they've hosted such an event. The Fort William Business District has flagged empty storefronts as something it wants to address, she added.

Building owners will be on-site during the open house to meet with prospective tenants.

The open house takes place on Monday Oct. 15 from 5 - 7. People can drop into any of the participating buildings, or meet organizers at a central location in Victoriaville.