Fort William BIA launches event to create community connections

The first of their two Fort William Urban Park events outside Victoriaville mall on Wednesday afternoon brought together a sizeable crowd of business owners, professionals, and neighbourhood residents.

The Fort William BIA barricaded Victoria Avenue from May Street and Brodie Street for the afternoon.

The event was an opportunity for Fort William businesses and organizations to be showcased and have the community come together to witness what's offered. The event featured food, information booths, local vendors and entertainment.

Shelby Ch'ng, vice-chair of the Fort William BIA says the event highlights the community to allow people to see the business district "a little differently."

Shelby Ch'ng is the vice chair of the Fort William Business District BIA. She owns a bridal shop near Victoriaville Mall. (Kirthana Sasitharan/CBC)

"The south core, it's no secret that were having some troubles," said Ch'ng. "Whether businesses are struggling, packing up - it's really taking a toll on people."

"We need to reinvent this area."

Ch'ng hopes events like this will help people come together and appreciate the neighbourhood.

"We have a ton of offices - we have the courthouse, city hall, all the NAN offices are down here. So it's getting people out of the offices to experience the space that they work in," Ch'ng says.

Ch'ng describes the business district as the "tectonic plate of Thunder Bay."

"You have a lot of male owners who own the buildings and we have a very high representation of female business owners that rent this space. You have people who make all the decisions in Thunder Bay in terms of the municipal politics of it...and then you have people from the Shelter House who really have no choice [in] even what they eat that morning. All of this in about four blocks," Ch'ng explained.

Linda Bruins, the executive director of Evergreen United Neighbourhood, says it’s important to have community support. (Kirthana Sasitharan/CBC)

Linda Bruins, executive director of Evergreen United Neighbourhood, a youth centre in Thunder Bay, says her organization works just a few blocks from the Victoriaville Mall area. She says she supports the Fort William downtown area and that it's important to have a strong united community to support.

"It's a small community in a lot of ways so it's a really nice chance for people to connect," she says of relationship her organization has with other downtown groups.

Shelter House, an organization that assists people living in poverty, provided burgers to those waiting in line.

Amber Prairie, the development officer at Shelter House, says it was nice to see a mix of people coming together, from Shelter House clients to people in the community.

Amber Praire, development officer at Shelter House, was on hand to feed the long line of hungry attendees with burgers and hotdogs. (Kirthana Sasitharan/CBC)

Ch'ng says having such organizations close together sometimes causes them to "rub" next to each other, occasionally causing friction whether that be social or physical. She says some of the newest buildings in Thunder Bay stand beside some of the oldest and this is a cause for tension at times.

Ch'ng hopes that the Urban Park events and other approaches to make the Fort William BIA seem more inviting will entice more people to come down to the area and allow them to feel safe.