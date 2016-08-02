State of emergency in Fort Severn due to equipment malfunction at water treatment plant

Fort Severn First Nation, in northwestern Ontario, has been in a state of emergency since March 2, 2020 due an equipment malfunction at their local water treatment plant.

Barry Strachan, water and wastewater manager for the Keewaytinook Okimakanak Tribal Council, said the problem occurred when water flow from a reservoir to the treatment plant was halted because of frozen lines.

"This had a ripple effect," he said. "The level of stored water in the water treatment plant depleted until there was no water to be distributed anywhere in the community."

Strachan said emergency measures were put in place and the community started hauling water directly from the Severn River and dumping it into their clean water reservoir untreated.

"Our efforts have been focused on restoring flow to the water treatment plant and we accomplished that last night (Wednesday)," said Strachan.

Homes impacted until spring season

While water is now flowing into the water treatment centre, problems are still occurring within the community because many homes and community buildings also have frozen service lines.

Strachan said "the worst part of the crisis" is that 50 to 60 of the 98 homes in the community have been dealing with frozen service lines.

As of Thursday, de-icing crews have been working to thaw the equipment in order to restore service to people. However some homes may be left without service for weeks to come.

"Some homes will probably be permanently frozen until spring , simply because....some of our service lines are too complex for our de-icing equipment," said Strachan.

According to Strachan, homes will be equipped with holding tanks and pressure pumps so they can have access to water. Bottled water has also been shipped to the community.

Next steps for water treatment plant

Meanwhile storage reservoirs and the distribution system at the water treatment plant is full of raw, untreated water which will need to be flushed out. The process could take up to a week, according to officials.

Strachan said the community will probably stay on a boil water advisory until spring, when they can flush the entire system.

"Flushing it will require use of the fire hydrants so it's going to have to be when the weather's quite a bit warmer. I would expect in May or June to do that," he said.

Barry Strachan (third from left) and his staff inside the water plant in Fort Severn. Included in this picture are: Johnny Miles of Fort Severn, Dennis Big George, and Eric Morris. (Keewaytinook Okimakanak)

Despite being in a state of emergency, Strachan said the people are coping well and using temporary services that have been set up in the community.

"The school has never lost water service, it's one of the first customers from the water treatment plant so it's being thought of a deployment place," said Strachan.

There are shower facilities in the Wasaho Cree Nation School, which some members in the community have been able to use, but Strachan says there are concerns over laundry as there are currently no facilities set up at this time.

"The Indigenous services group that we've worked with has been excellent. We've been in daily contact and they've been supporting our bottled water," he said.

Strachan said Keewaytinook Okimakanak Tribal Council will be debriefing with government partners once the crisis is over, adding that the financial strain so far has not been "insignificant".

According to Strachan, the water treatment plant has never lost supply like this before, making a conversation about prevention and remediation necessary moving forward.

"We made the temporary repairs, and we have an electrical contractor experienced in the heat tracing system here due here at the beginning of next week," said Strachan. "We've made temporary repairs, but we'd rather that he look everything over and make sure it's functional."