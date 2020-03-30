Fort Frances woman's Facebook group about self-isolation activities draws 2,000

A Facebook group started by a woman in Fort Frances, Ont., has so far drawn more than 2,000 people from around the world to exchange ideas about entertaining children while social distancing.

The group is called Things to do During Self-Isolation/Social Distancing.

JoAnne Formanek Gustafson started the group after coming home from a holiday in the Dominican Republic, she said.

She noticed that social media was full of heavy content about COVID-19, and she said she wanted to create something different.

"We don't allow posts about health topics," she said. "We don't allow news about COVID-19. This is just really providing safe space for people to focus on what can they do with themselves... when they're in the house almost all the time."

People in the group exchange ideas about books, crafts and cooking, Formanek Gustafson said.

They also share links to online activities such as streaming exercise classes, concerts on Facebook Live and virtual visits to tourist attractions.