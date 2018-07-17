Skip to Main Content
Fort Frances OPP locates 31-year-old missing woman

Fort Frances OPP locates 31-year-old missing woman

Ontario Provincial Police officers in Fort Frances, Ont., are thanking the public after locating a missing 31-year-old woman who had been last seen on Sunday.
CBC News ·
Fort Frances OPP have found the missing 31-year-old woman who was last seen at a residence on Eighth Street on Sunday. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police officers in Fort Frances, Ont., are thanking the public after they have located a missing 31-year-old woman who had been missing since Sunday.

Police released a written statement on Monday asking for the public's help in locating Hillary Johnson.

On Tuesday, OPP said they had located her.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us