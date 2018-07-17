Fort Frances OPP locates 31-year-old missing woman
Ontario Provincial Police officers in Fort Frances, Ont., are thanking the public after they have located a missing 31-year-old woman who had been missing since Sunday.
Police released a written statement on Monday asking for the public's help in locating Hillary Johnson.
On Tuesday, OPP said they had located her.