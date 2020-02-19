Skip to Main Content
Train carrying crude oil derails near Fort Frances, Ont.
A train with several rail cars carrying crude oil has derailed west of Fort Frances, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Police say there is no risk to public safety, but homes within 800 metres of scene are under evacuation

OPP say a train with several rail cars carrying crude oil derailed west of Fort Frances. (Tom Addison/CBC)

Several rail cars are believed to be leaking crude oil after a CN Rail train derailment west of Fort Frances, Ont.

A statement from the railway said the incident happened Tuesday night near Emo, and local emergency responders and provincial authorities are at the scene Wednesday morning.

The railway said preliminary reports indicate about 30 rail cars derailed, with several cars leaking crude oil. CN said no oil has appeared to have gone into waterways and there was no fire.

Ontario Provincial Police said there is no risk to public safety, but initiated an evacuation of homes within an 800-metre radius of the scene.

Police said Highway 602 is closed in both directions south of Emo.

CN said there are no reports of any injuries and the cause of the incident is under investigation.

