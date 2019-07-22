2 trains collide, cars derail, at Fort Frances, Ont., crossing

Ontario Provincial Police say two trains collided at a road-rail crossing in Fort Frances over the weekend.

In a written release, OPP said the crash on Sunday around 11 p.m., caused several train cars to dislodge from the tracks. Police and CN Rail said that no one was hurt and none of the cars leaked or spilled anything. The railway said the incident happened just outside the CN Rail yard on McIrvine Road near 5th Street.

OPP and CN police officers, firefighters with the Fort Frances Fire Department and other railway staff attended the scene, police said.

The railway said nothing caught fire as a result of the collision. It also said that six cars loaded with lumber derailed but remained upright.

McIrvine Road was closed at the rail crossing while the derailed train cars were removed, police said, adding that they expect it will reopen late Monday morning.

Police said drivers should continue to expect delays in the area as maintenance crews continue to work on the tracks and trains begin to move again.

CN said it is investigating the cause of the incident.