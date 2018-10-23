61 tombstones damaged in Fort Frances, Ont., cemetery, OPP charge 1 woman

A 27-year-old woman from Rainy River, Ont., has been charged with mischief over $5,000 after the desecration of 61 tombstones in the Fort Frances cemetery on King's Highway.

However, the investigation is still continuing and officers are "confident" more people will be charged, said Const. Yenta Davidson of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The tombstones were damaged sometime between Friday Oct.12 and Thursday Oct 18, she said, adding that a municipal worker reported the vandalism in the morning on Friday Oct. 19.

Video from Ontario Provincial Police showing some of the 61 tombstones that were desecrated in the Fort Frances cemetery. 0:16

Repairs to marble tombstones could be impossible

Some of the memorial stones were over 100 years old, and cracked or broke in half when they were pushed over, said Davidson.

"What I'm told is that some of the tombstones, because they are so old, they will not be able to be repaired because, in particular some of them are made of a certain type of marble that you can not get anymore, some of them may be able to be repaired so it's going to vary on each individual tombstone."

Repairing the stones could be a lengthy process, since the families who own the grave markers will have to be contacted first, said Davidson.

The damage to the tombstones is estimated to be anywhere between $75,000 and $100,000, she said.