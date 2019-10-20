A new life for the Fort Frances Times

A very long-running northern Ontario newspaper has a new lease on life.

The Cumming family, which has owned and operated the Fort Frances Times for more than 80 years, sold the publication earlier this month.

And the sale came as a relief to Jim Cumming, former Times publisher.

'Value of newspapers in small communities'

"All three of us are past 65 or approaching 65, and we were all looking to leave the paper," Cumming said. "I think because we grew up in the industry from the time we were eight, nine years old to now, it was time."

"None of our children wanted, really, to have anything to do with it, take it over," he said. "They're all in much different places and far different careers than their parents."

If the family couldn't find a buyer, the Times would have shut down. However, not just any buyer would do, Cumming said.

"One of the important considerations in selling the newspaper was that it had to go to a person who understood the value of newspapers in small communities in Ontario," he said.

The new owner, London Publishing, owns a number of newspapers in small Canadian towns.

The final edition of the Fort Frances Times published by the Cumming family before the paper was sold to London Publishing earlier this month. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

'Newspaper committed to the community'

After eight decades, the newspaper in Fort Frances has a new owner. Jim Cumming is former publisher. He says they had to find the right buyer, committed to keep the paper going. 7:17

"This was a good fit," Cumming said. "We have always felt that part of our responsibility was to report the news, but it was our responsibility to help businesses grow, and communities expand with services and other things."

"Part of ... the search for a buyer was that person, or that company, had to have that same understanding that the newspaper had to be committed to the community."

That's especially important for small-town papers, Cumming said.

"There has been such an amalgamation into huge corporate structures, that an awful lot of newspapers have lost their voice within a community," he said. "Reporting staffs have been shattered. They don't cover high school sports, they don't cover musicals of the high school, they don't cover concerts."

"In the corporate world, that really isn't important. In small towns, those are big events."

Cumming said there won't be any layoffs at the Times due to the sale.