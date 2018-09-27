Ontario Provincial Police in Fort Frances, Ont., say they have arrested and charged a 26-year-old man of Big Grassy River First Nation with first degree murder after an investigation of a suspicious death that occurred at the end of August.

According to a written statement on Thursday, on August 30 Treaty Three Police requested the assistance of the OPP with a suspicious death investigation.

Police said at that time, 26-year-old Stacy Comegan was charged with indignity to a dead body.

The victim's body, 23-year-old Danielle Big George of Big Island First Nation, was identified after a post mortem examination in Toronto on September 5.

On September 25, Comegan was arrested in Winnipeg and charged with first degree murder in the death of the 23-year-old, according to Thursday's statement.

He was transported back to Fort Frances and appeared in court on Wednesday, September 26.

OPP are asking anyone with information about this murder investigation to contact Fort Frances OPP or Crime Stoppers.