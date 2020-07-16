OPP investigate sudden death in Fort Frances

OPP continue to investigate the death of a Fort Frances man who reportedly consumed a yellow-coloured drug.

Police said officers responded to two separate occurrences where Fort Frances residents consumed the drug on July 12, OPP said in a media release.

Both fell unconscious after consuming the drug, and one later died.

The deceased has been identified by OPP as 62-year-old Wayne Comigan of Fort Frances.

Investigation led police to charge a 50-year-old Fort Frances man with trafficking in opioids, and possession of opioids and other drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.