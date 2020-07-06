Skip to Main Content
OPP investigate sudden death in Fort Frances
OPP are investigating a sudden death in Fort Frances, but say there is no concern for public safety.
OPP are investigating a sudden death in Fort Frances. (CBC)

Officers were conducting a property check at 800 Scott Street, known as the White Pine Inn, at about 9:15 a.m. Sunday when they discovered a deceased male in an outbuilding.

A postmortem examination of the deceased was completed in Toronto on Wednesday.

In a media release issued Thursday, OPP identified the deceased as Thomas Roen, 52, of Fort Frances.

Investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

