Fort Frances OPP locates deceased man near abandoned vehicle
Ontario Provincial Police in Fort Frances say they found a deceased man on Friday morning after receiving complaints about an abandoned vehicle.
OPP says foul play is not suspected
Police said they were called to an abandoned vehicle on Friday at 8 a.m. on Strachan Road, northwest from the community of Emo.
According to a written release, police searched the area and located a deceased man within the vicinity of the vehicle.
No foul play is suspected.