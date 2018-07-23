Fort Frances OPP locates deceased man near abandoned vehicle

Skip to Main Content
Ontario Provincial Police in Fort Frances say they found a deceased man on Friday morning after receiving complaints about an abandoned vehicle.

OPP says foul play is not suspected

Fort Frances OPP said they found a deceased man near the vicinity of an abandoned vehicle on Friday morning. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Police said they were called to an abandoned vehicle on Friday at 8 a.m. on Strachan Road, northwest from the community of Emo.

According to a written release, police searched the area and located a deceased man within the vicinity of the vehicle.

No foul play is suspected.

