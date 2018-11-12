Fort Frances OPP search for stolen vehicle

Ontario Provincial Police in Fort Frances are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that was reportedly stolen over the weekend.

Police said sometime between 11 p.m. on November 9 and 6:40 a.m. on November 10, a 2009 Chrysler Sebring was stolen while it was parked in the driveway of a residence on Third Street.

According to a written statement on Monday, the stolen car is described as a light blue 2009 Chrysler Sebring with the Ontario licence plate #CACJ 112.

It also has a bent fuel door.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen this vehicle or know of its whereabouts is asked to contact OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.