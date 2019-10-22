Skip to Main Content
Fort Frances woman charged with fraud involving local youth soccer club

Ontario Provincial Police said the investigation began after receiving a complaint of fraud, dating back to 2017, involving the Fort Frances Youth Soccer Club.
A 46-year-old Fort Frances woman faces several fraud related charges involving a local youth soccer club.

The accused is charged with one count each of breach of trust, fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, as well as forgery related offences.

She is scheduled to appear in a Fort Frances court later this month.

