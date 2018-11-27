Ontario Provincial Police in Fort Frances say the Special Investigations Unit has been notified after a driver, who had reportedly fallen asleep at the wheel, claimed he was injured during an arrest.

Police said at approximately 2:50 p.m. on May 2, OPP received two complaints of a possible impaired driver on Highway 17 in LaVallee Township and reportedly found the vehicle parked in the middle of Vandrunen Road, with the driver asleep at the wheel.

According to a written release on Wednesday, police attempted to arrest the driver when he reportedly became combative with the officers.

He was taken into police custody and transported to the Fort Frances OPP detachment.

Police said he was charged with several offences and was released on a promise to appear.

He is scheduled to appear in court later in May.

On May 3, the accused came to the Fort Frances detachment to report he had sustained an injury during the arrest, according to the OPP's release.

As a result, the OPP notified the SIU who invoked its mandate and will start an investigation.

The SIU investigates cases involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault. It has the ability to lay criminal charges against officers if the evidence warrants it.