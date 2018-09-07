School bus confusion leads to chaotic first day of class in Fort Frances, Ontario

The company handling student transportation in Fort Frances, Ont., is pledging to make improvements after issues with school buses lead to a chaotic first day of class.

Parents in the community say Wednesday was fraught with confusion due to the school bus problems. They report some students weren't picked up, while others were taken to the wrong school or put on the wrong bus.

Some of the bus drivers themselves also allegedly became lost while driving their routes.

"On the first day of school, our level of service was not what the community expects of us, nor was it what we expect of ourselves," said Chris Kemper, spokesman for First Student Bus Lines, which took over operating school buses in Fort Frances earlier this year.

Kemper said there were several reasons for Wednesday's issues.

He explained there were problems with the radios on the buses themselves, which affected communication between drivers and dispatchers, and that a shortage of drivers was also a concern.

New radios, 'dry-runs'

Kemper said the company is taking steps to improve service.

"We're installing a new radio system in each bus that will improve the on-board communication," he said. "We should have those all fully installed on Monday."

Drivers are also being required to do "dry runs," and drive their full routes without students on board to increase their familiarity with the routes.

"And then finally, we're always hiring," he said. "We have enough drivers to cover the routes right now, but we are always hiring."

Kemper didn't know how many of the drivers in Fort Frances were hired locally.

Heather Latter, spokeswoman for the Rainy River District School Board and the Northwest Catholic District School Board, said the boards are aware of the concerns about busing.

"The main focus for all stakeholders is safety, and to ensure that processes are in place to mitigate any risk to our students," she said. "We're very happy to talk with any parents or guardians about any of the issues that we have."