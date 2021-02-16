OPP in Fort Frances arrest man on robbery, arson charges

A 25-year-old Fort Frances man faces robbery and arson charges after an incident last week in the northwestern Ontario town.

Provincial police said they were called to an assault at a Scott Street business in Fort Frances on the evening of Feb. 12 after a suspect brandished a needle previously involved in drug use to threaten an employee.

Police said officers were familiar with the suspect and began to search for him.

A few hours later, officers found the suspect starting a fire in an enclosed area close to an apartment building. The suspect was arrested without further incident and the officers were able to extinguish the fire.

The accused is charged with robbery, arson, committing an indecent act, mischief under $5,000 and possession of break-in tools.