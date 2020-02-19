Fort Frances councillor raises rail safety concerns after Emo derailment

A town councillor in Fort Frances, Ont., is raising concerns about rail safety in the area after a train carrying crude oil derailed near Emo Wednesday.

Douglas Judson has counted at least six derailments on the same stretch of track in the past seven years, he said.

The Transportation Safety Board found poor track conditions to be responsible for one derailment near the town in 2014.

People have been sensitized to the potential dangers of derailments by disasters like Lac-Mégantic, Judson said.

"I think that people don't view derailments as fender benders," he said. "I think that we are aware of the fact that there could be tragic consequences, and we need to at least ask those questions about why there seems to be such a prevalence of these incidents within this very small length of track."



Previous derailments include two in Fort Frances in 2014 and 2015, two in Barwick in 2015 and 2019, and a rail collision in Fort Frances in 2019 in which several cars derailed.