Violation of self-isolation order leads to charges for 2 Fort Frances residents

Two Fort Frances men have been charged for violating an order to self-isolate after returning from the United States, OPP said Tuesday.

Police said the two men - ages 62 and 19 - returned to Canada from the United States on June 1.

They were ordered to quarantine at their Fort Frances home for 14 days.

The federal government announced in May that anyone returning to Canada from another country would be required to self-isolate for 14 days, a measure aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

However, the two men were seen by law enforcement at a Fort Frances boat launch, getting into a boat, before the isolation period ended.

Fort Frances OPP, along with Canada Border Services and the Public Health Office of Canada, began investigating.

On Tuesday, OPP said the investigation resulted in the two men being charged with failing to comply with an order upon entry to Canada, under the federal Quarantine Act.

The offence carries a fine of $1,000, plus a $135 victim surcharge.

Police said the charges are the first under the Quarantine Act for the Rainy River District.