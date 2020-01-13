Fort Frances council to vote on banning single-use plastics

Fort Frances town council will consider a ban on single-use plastics in the community during their meeting on Monday.

If approved, the ban would mean businesses would no longer be allowed to give out most plastic bags, and foam food packaging would also be prohibited.

Plastic straws wouldn't fall under the ban, however, as long as a customer specifically requests one and plastic straws aren't made available by the business "by default," the report to council reads.

Plastic bags would be allowed for things like bulk items, prescription drugs, small hardware items, or frozen foods.

In addition, plastic bags and single-use food containers intended for use at a private home would also still be for sale if the bylaw passes.

If council votes in favour of the bylaw on Monday, it would still need to give final approval at a future meeting.

However, if the bylaw passes, the restriction on plastic bags would go into effect at the beginning of next year.