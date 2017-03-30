Rainy River OPP warn of phone scam

Rainy River OPP are warning of a phone scam in which callers are fraudulently claiming to be calling from the Fort Frances Courthouse.

Police said the courthouse phone number shows up on caller ID during the calls, with scammers pretending to be government officials and attempting to get personal information from victims.

Police said court officials will not call and ask for personal banking information nor social insurance numbers. Court officials also don't collect money on behalf of the Canada Revenue Agency.

Anyone who receives one of the calls is advised to hang up immediately.