Former Fort Frances paper mill's assets on the block

The assets of a former Resolute paper mill in Fort Frances are on the auction block this week.

The auction, listed on the Corporate Assets Inc. website, began Wednesday morning, and will wrap up Thursday.

Hundreds of items are available and the list of assets up for auction is a long one.

They include:

Three paper machines.

Forklifts.

Pallet trucks.

Pickups.

Trailers.

Cranes.

Welding and fabrication equipment.

Wood chippers.

Machine tools.

A mobile job site office.

Electric motors.

All inspection is by appointment only, and the website states all assets must be removed from the property by Friday, Oct. 1.

The mill was permanently closed by Resolute in 2014, and the facility was purchased by Riversedge Developments in 2019.

The auction details can be viewed on the Corporate Assets Inc. website.