Fort Frances OPP respond to multiple overdoses in 24-hour period
OPP in Fort Frances are reminding people of the risks of illicit drugs after officers responded to five overdoses in a 24-hour period.
In a media release issued Thursday, OPP said all five people have recovered.
OPP encouraged people to call 911 if they witness an overdose.
Signs and symptoms include:
- Difficulty walking or talking
- Blue lips or nails
- Very small pupils
- Cold and clammy skin
- Dizziness and confusion
- Extreme drowsiness, and difficulty staying awake
- Choking, gurgling, or snoring sounds
- Slow, weak, or no breathing
- The inability to wake up, even when shaken or shouted at
Anyone with information about the illegal possession or trafficking of drugs is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.