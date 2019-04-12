Fort Frances OPP respond to multiple overdoses in 24-hour period

OPP in Fort Frances are reminding people of the risks of illicit drugs after officers responded to five overdoses in a 24-hour period.

In a media release issued Thursday, OPP said all five people have recovered.

OPP encouraged people to call 911 if they witness an overdose.

Signs and symptoms include:

Difficulty walking or talking

Blue lips or nails

Very small pupils

Cold and clammy skin

Dizziness and confusion

Extreme drowsiness, and difficulty staying awake

Choking, gurgling, or snoring sounds

Slow, weak, or no breathing

The inability to wake up, even when shaken or shouted at

Anyone with information about the illegal possession or trafficking of drugs is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.