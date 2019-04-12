Skip to Main Content
Fort Frances OPP respond to multiple overdoses in 24-hour period
Fort Frances OPP respond to multiple overdoses in 24-hour period

OPP in Fort Frances are reminding people of the risks of illicit drugs after officers responded to five overdoses in a 24-hour period.
Fort Frances OPP officers responded to five overdoses in the northwestern Ontario town in a 24-hour period. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

In a media release issued Thursday, OPP said all five people have recovered.

OPP encouraged people to call 911 if they witness an overdose.

Signs and symptoms include:

  • Difficulty walking or talking
  • Blue lips or nails
  • Very small pupils
  • Cold and clammy skin
  • Dizziness and confusion
  • Extreme drowsiness, and difficulty staying awake
  • Choking, gurgling, or snoring sounds
  • Slow, weak, or no breathing
  • The inability to wake up, even when shaken or shouted at

Anyone with information about the illegal possession or trafficking of drugs is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

