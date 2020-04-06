Fort Frances OPP warns of 'sinister' scam targetting older residents

Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning residents of a "grandparent" scam that has been targeting older adults in the area.

"When it comes to fraud, there are few scams that are more sinister than the one known as the "grandparent" scam...OPP are warning residents that our district is not exempt from such crimes," reads a news release from Rainy River detachment members on Thursday.

Police said a "deceitful yet skilled" pair have called older adults in the area claiming to be the lawyer of a grandchild who is in police custody facing serious impaired driving offences.

"The fraudster was quick to develop rapport with his victims as he referred to the grandchild by name. A second fraudster then got on the phone posing as the grandchild who pled with the victim to send cash quickly to cover lawyer expenses while begging them not divulge the information to parents," police explained in a new release.

According to OPP, the same victims were contacted again weeks later and asked to provide money to cover additional legal fees. The same thing happened again, this time the victims were asked to provide restitution.

Police said these tactics, strategized to add a sense of urgency and panic, resulted in the victims forwarding money through a priority mail service.

"Fraudsters are tricksters, they are well versed and aim to obscure facts with intent to confuse and panic their victims," said OPP.

Police said an investigation revealed the "fraudsters" gave a vacant home address that was listed with a realty company, which allowed the suspects to track the delivery of money through priority mail and intercept the money with accuracy while remaining undetected.

OPP said there are ways to prevent and protect against fraud like the "grandparent" scam, adding that people should contact local police if a fraud scheme is suspected.