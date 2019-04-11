Ontario Provincial Police in Fort Frances say an increase in property crime along Scott Street has prompted officers to implement daily foot patrols and other initiatives to determine what's going on in the town's downtown core.

"There have been 35 shoplifting occurrences from January 1 until the 31 of March and the time of day we are seeing these shoplifting incidents happen is between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.," community safety and media relations officer Yenta Davidson told CBC News.

She said over the past year there has been approximately 100 reported shoplifting occurrences in the region and officers have seen a "noticeable increase" as community members and business owners have also been reporting more theft in the downtown area.

"We are looking at dealing with what the root causes are contributing to the increase in shoplifting," Davidson added. "We are still in the investigation stages of trying to determine what is the precursor and what exactly is going on in the community that we need to address."

Several initiatives have already taken place in order to stop the increase of property crime, she said, including meeting with business owners, working with the community street crime unit and increasing daily foot patrol along Scott Street.

"The Safe Guard Ontario is a public awareness and education program," she continued, "and what the OPP auxiliary member will do is they will attend a business and they will conduct a property review ... and provide suggestions to them about how to prevent these crimes from taking place in their business."

Davidson said it's "too soon" to make to see if the increase in safety and surveillance from OPP has made any difference on the number of property crime incidents however she believes these "proactive and positive steps" will help officers deal with the issue "head on."