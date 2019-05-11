Construction begins on new Ontario Provincial Police detachment in Fort Frances

Ontario Provincial Police officers in Fort Frances will soon be operating of a brand-new detachment building.

"This will bring our OPP service into the 21st century," said Mayor June Caul, explaining the current "antiquated" building is in the centre of town, which can make it difficult for officers to get onto the highway to respond to emergencies.

The new facility will be closer to the highway and give officers access to the "latest technology, whether it's reporting or contacting officers who are out in the field."

It also provides a more private area for witnesses and "a better mental health area where inmates or people who are on trial can have some service from someone there, or even our police officers, if they're having some mental health issues. They live in a very complex world right now, with the job they do." she said.

Ontario government ministers, including area MPP Greg Rickford, attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the new building on Monday.

"The OPP looks forward to our Fort Frances Detachment personnel having a new, state-of-the-art facility that allows them to better address the increasing demands and challenges of modern police operations," Thomas Carrique, Commissioner, Ontario Provincial Police, said in a statement from the provincial government Monday.

The new detachment will be located on Colonization Road, and will be 20,000 square feet in size with seven holding cells, a large evidence vault, and advanced security features.

It's also being designed to be fully accessible, and meet the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Silver Standard, which recognizes buildings with reduced environmental impacts.

The project falls under the $182-million OPP Modernization — Phase 2 project. In total, nine aging OPP detachments across Ontario are being replaced with new buildings.

Work on the Fort Frances detachment is expected to "reach substantial completion" by the end of 2020, the government stated.