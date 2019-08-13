Ontario Provincial Police in Fort Frances say they have arrested and charged a registered practical nurse with second degree murder after an investigation that took place over four years.

According to OPP Const. Petrina Taylor-Hertz, officers received a call from the La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances in January 2015.

"The call from the hospital was in regards to theft along with a suspicious death," she said, adding that the accused was a registered practical nurse at the local hospital.

She said after a lengthy investigation, a 34-year-old woman, Lindsey Coyle, has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of Hermina Fletcher.

Coyle also faces other charges, including utter forged documents, criminal negligence causing death, theft, and breach of trust.

"The accused was held in custody at the time pending a bail hearing," Taylor-Hertz added.

She said the investigation is still ongoing.