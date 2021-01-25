Committee wants high school hockey teams from Fort Frances, Ont.-International Falls, Minn., to become one

Two communities with a century-old sporting rival are looking to merge their high school boys' hockey teams — with players suiting up for another country when they take to the ice.

Fort Frances, Ont., and International Falls, Minn., are across the Rainy River from each other. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, people were crossing the border for curling, to go to the movies or to fill up with gas, among other reasons.

"Fort Frances and International Falls are basically one community," said Marty Goulet, who lives in International Falls but is originally from Western Canada.

Goulet is on a committee looking at combining the high school boys' hockey teams the Fort Frances Muskies and the International Falls Broncos.

"It's inevitable that this is going to need to happen. We have a declining population. If you look at some of the kindergarten age, there's 50 kids," Goulet said, noting hockey programs on the U.S. side are having difficulty fielding more than one team per playing level.

"Things have changed, and we need to change."

Something old may become new again

Goulet said the model of Canadian children playing on U.S. high school hockey teams is not new. Participants from the Rainy River area, about 90 kilometres west of Fort Frances, already cross the border to play in Baudette, Minn.

However, the high school in Rainy River never had its own team, and combining the Muskies and Broncos would mean Fort Frances would have to give up its team.

Goulet said the combined group would want to have the team affiliated with Minnesota High School Boys Hockey, although practices and games would take place in both communities, he said.

"There's no better exposure, and no better experience, than Minnesota high school hockey, bar none," he said.

"Compare that to Ontario high school hockey — they're not even comparable."

Rainy River school board weighs in

The group looking at merging the two teams includes hockey fans and coaches from both sides of the border, he said, They hope to have a face-to-face meeting when cross-border travel is allowed again. Canada-U.S. border points have been closed for over a year, mostly except for essential services and workers, for over a year due to the pandemic.

Goulet said there has been chatter about merging the two teams for years, but after looking at enrolment figures, it's now time to talk about making that happen.

However, a spokesperson for Ontario's Rainy River District School Board said high school hockey is not on the board's radar.

"This was not something the school initiated or is considering at this time," said Heather Latter. "Our focus is on supporting staff and students as we continue to deal with a pandemic."