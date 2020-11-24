Demolition of former pulp and paper mill underway in Fort Frances, Ont.

A piece of history is falling to the wrecking ball in Fort Frances, Ont., with the head of council saying it's time to look forward.

The shuttered Resolute pulp and paper mill, now owned by Riversedge Developments, is being dismantled over the next two years. Permits have been issued for specific parts of the mill, including the paper machine area, and the LAP building. The mill was built in 1912, and was shuttered in 2014.

Mayor June Caul said while the demolition was expected, after battling for years with the company to sell the mill as an operating asset, there is some finality to the structure being torn down.

"I always tell people, I don't look at the negative, I do the best to try and keep things in the positive," said Caul.

"We have to keep optimistic about our future, and continue to work hard, to try to get another business, get some jobs back here in Fort Frances, so people who are working elsewhere can possibly come home for employment, and be able to stay home."

Caul said she has heard of some groups showing interest in part of the site, but she was not privy to many details. She said studies have been done on an alternative wood supply - using fibre that is not of primary interest for sawmills or pulp and paper.

Right now, Caul said her focus is on keeping the downtown site looking as good as it can.

"It has to be done to our standard, and not left a mess of any kind, like there has been in other areas," she said, referring to demolition issues in Red Rock and Smooth Rock Falls, also sites of former mills.

"That's the most important thing for me right now is that there's a decent looking site while we wait to see what possibly comes in the future."

Caul said contractors working on the site are from out of town, and their employer has built a temporary camp for them at the Fort Frances airport. She said the reason for the camp is partially because of COVID-19 concerns, which will ensure the safety of those at the job site, along with people in the town.