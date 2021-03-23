Provincial, federal governments announce funding for Fort Frances Memorial Sports Centre renovations

The Fort Frances Memorial Sports Centre will be getting a multi-million dollar facelift.

The provincial and federal governments on Tuesday announced funding contributions for the $5-million project, with the announcements made by Kenora-Rainy River Progressive Conservative MPP Greg Rickford and Thunder Bay-Rainy River Liberal MP Marcus Powlowski.

Ottawa is chipping in $1.9 million while the province is providing $1.6 million, with the municipality covering $1.5 million.

A news release issued by the provincial government said the project will include replacing the facility's roof, installing a new sprinkler system and upgrading the air conditioning system, power supply, ice plant controls and a dehumidifier.

Improved amenities will feature an updated pool, new squash court floors and new flooring for the auditorium entrance.

"Our arena is a very critical hub for our youth, all members who use the facility and all residents of Fort Frances and the District," Fort Frances mayor June Caul said in a written statement included in the news release.

"This funding will enable us to continue providing a healthy and active lifestyle in a safe, accessible, and improved environment. In smaller rural communities like Fort Frances, our local arenas connect families, friends and the community to each other."