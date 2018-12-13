Fort Frances mayor urges against holiday travel

The mayor of Fort Frances is urging people from outside of the region to stay away from the town during the upcoming holiday season.

Mayor June Caul said she is requesting residents to ask their families not to come home for Christmas and to avoid travelling themselves.

"I know it's an awful hardship for people not to get together and have their big meals and have their family reunions at this time of the year," Caul said during a town council meeting earlier this week.

"We've been very, very fortunate in Fort Frances and the Rainy River District for the most part right through this entire COVID-19 pandemic. I really want us to be vigilant and realize how important it is to continue doing the things we need to do to prevent that illness from coming here."

The province announced on Wednesday that people in Ontario should only celebrate the holidays with people in their own households.

The Rainy River District has one active case of COVID-19 this week, with only 14 total positive tests reported in the area since the start of the pandemic.

However, the region is surrounded by areas that have climbing case counts.

"We know that Thunder Bay's numbers have been up considerably more than they were in the past," Caul said. "We are alarmed by the seriousness of the numbers in Manitoba and how that may affect us come Christmas time."

Caul said the return home of university or college students from potential hot spot areas, like Winnipeg, is a particular concern.

The mayor also emphasized the importance of following requirements to wear a mask or face covering in enclosed public spaces, as well as other public health measures, to keep the community protected.

"If we end up having one person who is affected here and has been in contact with others here, there is potential they could infect many others," Caul said. "If those people don't know before they get tested, they could infect more and more and it could snowball here."