June Caul elected as Fort Frances, Ont. mayor

June Caul is the new mayor of Fort Frances, Ont., defeating Ken Perry in the 2018 municipal election.

The two councillors from the previous term battled for the border town's top political job after Roy Avis announced he would not run in the 2018 election.

Caul won the seat by about 1,000 votes.

Eight candidates were in the running for the six council seats in Fort Frances.

The next council will also be comprised of: