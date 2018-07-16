Skip to Main Content
Fort Frances OPP search for missing woman last seen on Sunday
Ontario Provincial Police in Fort Frances, Ont., are searching for a missing 31-year-old woman who was last seen on Sunday.

Hillary Johnson was last seen at a residence on Eighth Street on Sunday

Fort Frances OPP are asking for the public's help in locating a 31-year-old woman who has not been seen since Sunday at a residence on Eighth Street. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Police said Hillary Johnson has not been seen since approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sunday at a residence on Eighth Street in Fort Frances.

She is described as being thin build with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. 

According to a written statement on Monday, Johnson wears glasses and she may be wearing a grey sweater, shorts and flip-flop sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

