Ministry of the Solicitor General investigating inmate death in Fort Frances, Ont.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General is investigating an inmate death at the jail in Fort Frances, located about 350 km west of Thunder Bay, Ont.

The ministry said paramedics were called to the facility on Saturday, when an inmate was found in medical distress.

According to a spokesperson for the ministry, the inmate was pronounced dead while being transported to hospital.

As well, the Office of the Chief Coroner will investigate the circumstances surrounding the death, and if the cause is found to by anything other than natural causes, an inquest will be called.

If the death is found to be natural causes, an inquest could be called at the discretion of the coroner.

The Fort Frances Jail has a capacity of 23 inmates.