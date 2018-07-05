Fort Frances OPP charge man with impaired driving

Provincial Police in Fort Frances say they've charged a man with impaired driving following a traffic stop over the Canada Day long weekend.

On June 29 at approximately 8:00 p.m., a member of the Fort Frances Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a vehicle stop at the 100 block of First Street East.

After speaking with the driver of the vehicle, the officer determined that he had been drinking alcohol; he arrested him and brought him to the detachment for more tests.

As a result of the investigation, a 45-year-old man from Rainy River First Nation Territory was charged with driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system. He was also charged with two offences under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.

The accused was released on a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to attend court in Fort Frances at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 30.