A northwestern Ontario town that does not currently have a homeless shelter will be able to open one this winter, thanks to a sizeable donation from a number of surrounding First Nations communities.

Ten southern Treaty 3 First Nations are donating $25,000 to the Fort Frances Homeless Committee.

The donation, which was announced on Tuesday, is the largest single contribution that's been made toward the project, and accounts for almost half of the money needed to make it happen, said Jamie Petrin, co-chair of the committee.

Organizers were "ecstatic," when they learned of the offer.

"It's going to make a huge impact in this community and it's going to keep a lot more people safe," she said, adding that homelessness in northwestern Ontario's climate is "a matter of life and death."

The need for a homeless shelter in the Rainy River District is evident, she said, and was quantified in the spring when a homelessness count was done in the small community. Eighty-two people in Fort Frances alone identified as homeless during the snapshot count.

Supporters of a new shelter in Fort Frances gathered on Tuesday. Front row (left to right): Cathy Tysz, Dean Wilson, Jamie Petrin, Chief Will Windego, Laurie Rose, Fort Frances Mayor-elect June Caul. Middle row: Heidi and Derwin Derkson (pastors of the church), town councillor Wendy Brunetta, Tammy Noble, Jennifer Kivimaki, Ellie Tucker. Back row: Shannon Grynol, Christy Herr, Paul Sullivan, Jill Pernsky, Samantha Korzinski. (Erinne Wreggitt)

Now that the bulk of the funds have been secured, the plan is to open the out-of-the-cold shelter as soon as possible she said, hopefully within a matter of weeks. It will be housed in a local church and it will be open three nights a week to start. Other Fort Frances churches will provide hot meals for shelter clients, she added.

The 10 First Nations behind the $25,000 donation are Lac La Croix, Seine River, Nigigoonsiminikaaning, Couchiching, Mitaanjigamiing, Naicatchewenin, Rainy River First Nations, Big Grassy, Big Island and Onigaming.

Weechi-it-te-win Family Services, which serves all 10 communities, reached out to the homeless committee after a previous event that was held in Fort Frances to raise awareness and funds for the shelter, said Petrin. That event had raised close to $18,000, toward the $55,000 fundraising goal.

After making the $25,000 donation, the communities are also issuing a challenge to businesses in the district, to come up with the remaining $12,000 needed to meet the final goal.