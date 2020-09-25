Fort Frances to gift fire truck to Couchiching First Nation

The Town of Fort Frances will look at gifting one of its reserve pumper trucks to neighbouring Couchiching First Nation.

Town council will consider the idea on Monday night, as the fire department said the pumper is no longer needed by the Fort Frances Fire and Rescue Service.

The truck is already stored at Couchiching First Nation, Fort Frances Fire Chief Tyler Moffitt wrote to council.

He said the 1995 Volvo pumper truck has been parked at the community to ensure it is out of the elements. Volunteer firefighters at Couchiching have outfitted the truck with equipment.

The vehicle was stationed in the community to also help provide better firefighting capabilities, Moffit wrote.

"This pumper fire truck would greatly enhance their community's fire suppression capabilities, as well as it would be utilized to transport vital firefighting equipment to the scene of an emergency incident," he said, noting the truck would still be available for mutual aid use.

Mutual aid is when a neighbouring department requests assistance for a large-scale incident, or when a second or third call comes in, while firefighters are already dispatched to another area.

The Hamilton Fire Department donated two pumper tanker trucks to northwestern Ontario First Nations in 2018. Couchiching and Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nations were the recipients of those vehicles.