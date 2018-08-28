Officials at the Fort Frances Fire Department are rushing to sign up new recruits before new provincial legislation comes into effect, which will make it more expensive for fire departments to train new volunteer firefighters.

"What I wanted to do is get some volunteers in place before the certification deadline," said Fort Frances fire chief Tyler Moffitt in an interview with CBC News.

Volunteers "that comes on the fire service anywhere in Ontario after July 1, 2019, they actually have two years to become certified," he added.

"So this is going to be a huge, tremendous undertaking and challenge."

The time commitment to get the additional training is "a lot to ask" of volunteer firefighters, he said.

"People have to understand that volunteer firefighters have full time jobs, a family, a social life and it's almost like ... its another job," Moffitt said, adding that the cost of training volunteers to meet the new standards is also a concern for many fire services.

Every fire department in northwestern Ontario relies on volunteers, with the exception of Thunder Bay.

"Volunteer firefighters — anywhere in Ontario —​ they serve as a key role to operations and in some places in Ontario, that's all they [have] is a volunteer fire department," Moffitt said.

He said this is the first time the Fort Frances fire department has used the reserve-list strategy.

Currently Moffitt said he has six full-time members and 20 volunteer firefighters.