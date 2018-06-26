Fort Frances, Ont., man ordered to pay firefighting costs after illegal burn

A man from the Fort Frances, Ont., area has been fined and ordered to pay costs of fighting a wildfire after an illegal burn on his property in 2017, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says.

In May 2017, conservation officers were called about a wildfire burning in Halkirk Township, east of Fort Frances. Investigators found that it started from a burning rubbish pile on the man's property, which had been left unattended.

The homeowner didn't have a permit to burn during the day either, the ministry said in a written release.

Ministry firefighters were called to put out the fire.

The man was convicted at trial, the ministry said, and was subsequently fined a total of $2,400 — $800 each for the cost of fighting the fire, for starting a fire without a permit and for failing to tend to a fire.