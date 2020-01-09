Indiana man charged in fatal collision near Fort Frances, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say they've charged an Indiana man in connection with a motor vehicle collision that killed a woman from Emo, Ont.

Members of the OPP's Rainy River District detachment – along with emergency medical services, Ornge air ambulances, and regional fire departments – responded to a collision Tuesday on Highway 502, approximately 20 kilometres north of Highway 11.

The investigation revealed a northbound motor vehicle had collided with a southbound motor vehicle, OPP said in a news release issued Thursday.

A passenger in the southbound motor vehicle, 87-year-old Jean Steele, was confirmed deceased at the scene. Both drivers were taken to hospital by EMS.

Highway 502 was closed for approximately eight hours.

The 22-year-old driver of the northbound motor vehicle faces charges of careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm under the Highway Traffic Act.