11 arrested as a result of drug trafficking bust in Fort Frances; drugs seized valued at nearly $500,000

A two-month investigation into drug trafficking in the Fort Frances area resulted in the seizure of drugs with an estimated street value of nearly $500,000, along with $70,000 in cash.

Provincial police said the investigation, dubbed Project Jules, was an effort to combat what it described as a "serious drug overdose issue" and resulted in several search warrants being executed in the northwestern Ontario town early Thursday morning.

Substances that were seized include cocaine, fentanyl, hydromorphone and crystal methamphetamine. Several weapons, including a shotgun and replica handgun, were also recovered.

The 12 search warrants resulted in a total of 69 charges laid.

Eleven people were arrested and face charges.