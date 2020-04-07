OPP arrest two in connection with counterfeit currency in Fort Frances

Ontario Provincial Police say they've arrested two suspects in connection with the circulation of counterfeit money in the Fort Frances area.

OPP have been investigating a series of incidents since January involving counterfeit 50 dollar bills.

An investigation by the Rainy River District crime unit and the Northwest Region Forensic Identification Services has led to the arrest of two men: a 47-year-old and a 30-year-old, both from Fort Frances, OPP said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The 47-year-old faces one count of possessing counterfeit money and will appear in Fort Frances provincial court on June 8 at 9:30 a.m.

The 30-year-old has been charged with one count of fraud under $5,000 and one count of uttering counterfeit money.

The accused has appeared in court and the case is ongoing.

The counterfeit money that has been circulated to date is made of thick paper, not polymer, police said. The translucent plastic on the bills is actually just tape; and there are hash marks on the top right corner of the face side of the bill, or the corner may be just cut off.

In all examples the maple leaf on the left side is not translucent and is not a hologram.