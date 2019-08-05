OPP warn of counterfeit currency in Fort Frances

Ontario Provincial Police are cautioning people about counterfeit currency after three separate incidents in one week in Fort Frances.

The incidents all involved counterfeit $50 bills, according to a news release issued Sunday by the OPP's Rainy River District detachment.

The fake bills circulated to date are printed on thick paper, not polymer, police said. The translucent plastic on them is actually just tape. The maple leaf on the left side is not translucent and is not a hologram, and there are hash marks on the top right corner of the face side of the bill – or the corner may be just cut off.

Police are advising retailers and members of the public to consult online resources for more information on detecting counterfeit currency.

They are advising people to learn about the security features of the $50 bill by visiting the Bank of Canada website.