Fort Frances, Ont., Colonization Road debate pushed to committees

A decision to rename Colonization Road in Fort Frances, Ont., will get pushed to two executive committees of town council, for more input and consideration.

Town council was slated to debate the renaming of the road on Monday, which acts as a gateway to areas east of the community, along Highway 11. Colonization Road connects Fort Frances to neighbouring Couchiching First Nation.

The vote to rename the road was deferred, allowing more time for consultation, Coun. Douglas Judson said in a written statement. Judson has spearheaded the effort to have the road renamed.

"This is a positive development, but it does not preclude me or any other council member from bringing a resolution forward to our next meeting, on December 14," he wrote.

The committees are now charged with developing a timeline and process to have the road renamed. Similar efforts have also taken place in Dryden and Kenora, Ont.

Judson said concerns over the cost of re-naming the road are not justified, as the price tag is about $2,600. Concerns about mail delivery to homes along the street are also unfounded, he said, as Canada Post has a mail forwarding service which would be in effect for a year.