Ontario Provincial Police officers in Fort Frances, Ont., say two suspects have been arrested and are now in custody after an investigation into a number of break and enters that occurred on Red Wing Road, in the Morson area over the past week.

OPP released a written statement earlier this month asking for the public's help in solving five break and enters where numerous items were stolen from seasonal residences, including alcohol, a generator, a television and a number of firearms.

"From that point forward, what happened was a number of officers were out in the Lake of the Woods township, specifically in the area of those break and enters, conducting patrol," Fort Frances OPP Community Safety Officer Yenta Davidson explained.

"On the 17th of November at about 9:50 in the morning, they received a call from a complainant indicating that they had observed a suspicious vehicle in the ditch on Red Wing Road."

She said officers executed a warrant and found a number of stolen items in that vehicle.

A 39-year-old woman from Rainy River has been charged with nine counts of break and enter, possession of break in tools, and possession of property obtained by crime.

According to a written release on Wednesday from the OPP, a 46-year-old man was also arrested and charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime as well as unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage.

"There's a very large quantity of property and the officers are still in the process of cataloging the property," Davidson told CBC News, adding that the officers found tools, compressors, firearms, and outside items such a weed whackers.

She said one motor vehicle that was obtained during the investigation was "stolen originally from Manitoba."

"It's becoming a multi-jurisdictional investigation," Davidson said, "and the investigators will be reaching out with the police forces in Manitoba to help and assist them in solving their cases as well."

She said the investigation is still in the early stages and it is unclear if there are any more suspects.

"The investigation is on-going [and] my understanding is that potentially there are more charges pending against these two individuals," Davidson said.

She said once items have been catalogued, officers will be searching for the owners of the property.

"If anyone has had a break and enter or a theft, whether it was reported to the police or not, please feel free to contact ... the Fort Frances OPP detachment."