Wisconsin man charged after allegedly attempting to cross Canadian border with cocaine, other drugs

A Wisconsin man is facing several charges after attempting to cross the Canadian border while in the possession of cocaine and other illicit drugs, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Police said Canada Border Services Agency members at the Fort Frances border crossing called Rainy River OPP shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday about a male who had been taken into custody at the border for drug offences.

As the result of an investigation, the 23-year-old from New London, Wis., is facing several drug-related charges, including possession of cocaine, importing cocaine, possession of crack cocaine and possession of illicit cannabis.

The accused was released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in Fort Frances court on June 10.