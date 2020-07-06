30-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Fort Frances assault

A 30-year-old man from Big Grassy First Nation is facing a charge of attempted murder after an assault in Fort Frances that left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

OPP said the incident occurred on March 20. Officers were called to a scene in the 200 block of Scott Street with reports of an assault with a weapon.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment; no update on the victim's condition was provided on Friday.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.